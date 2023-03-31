Cwmbran: One man dies and another critical after car crash

Greenforge Way, CwmbranGoogle
The crash happened on Greenforge Way in Cwmbran

A 30-year-old man has died and a 23-year-old man is in a critical condition after a car crash involving two cars.

It happened on Greenforge Way in Cwmbran, Torfaen, at about 16:10 BST on Thursday.

The 30-year-old passenger of a Skoda Octavia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 23-year-old driver was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, where he is in a critical condition.

Three passengers from the other car involved were also taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old woman and two boys aged five and three were travelling in the Ford Focus - their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers from Gwent Police attended, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service.

