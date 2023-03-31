Llangollen A5: Man dies after car involved in crash with bus
A man has died after a car was involved in a crash with a bus.
North Wales Police was called to the scene of the crash on the A5 in Carrog, near Llangollen in Denbighshire, at about 13:40 BST on Thursday.
The male driver of the Toyota car was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
Sgt Nicola Laurie appealed for witnesses to get in touch, adding: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man."