Ffald y Brenin 'hermit' huts given go-ahead
- Published
Plans for five "hermit" huts have been given the go-ahead at a Christian retreat, offering only "basic" comfort.
But they will be used for mediation rather than overnight stays at Ffald y Brenin Christian Retreat Centre and House of Prayer in the Gwaun Valley, near Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.
The former hilltop farm was converted into a retreat in 1985 and now attracts visitors from around the world.
But it can become busy, so more quiet places are needed, a report said.
The huts will be partly buried in the hillside providing only a door and a "nominal" window, according to the proposals agreed by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
Planning permission for a shepherd's hut has also been agreed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The application said a "review of the original vision highlighted a need to provide several quiet spaces away from daily retreat activities and the comings and goings of day visitors".
"The publicity that came with two books telling Ffald y Brenin's story meant the site was sometimes overcrowded with day visitors, often travelling from abroad, interrupting the intended tranquillity of the environment."