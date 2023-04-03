Princess Anne visits Merthyr Tydfil to meet mums and midwives
- Published
The Princess Royal paid a visit to the maternity unit at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil on Monday.
Princess Anne was given a tour of the unit where more than 2,000 babies are born each year.
The princess met with staff, mothers and their partners. She also unveiled a plaque to commemorate her visit.
Cwm Taf health board's director of midwifery said the visit was a "great honour."
Dr Suzanne Hardacre said: "Our teams have worked through the most challenging of circumstances in recent years, and for their work and achievements to be recognised by this visit is a great honour.
"I know that colleagues have relished the opportunity to showcase the unit, of which they are so proud, and to talk to The Princess Royal about their individual roles."
The princess is a patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).
Julie Richards, director of Wales at the RCM, said the royal visit was a "highlight of the year".
Ms Richards said: "This was a wonderful day and a real and well-deserved honour for the staff. It is one that will remain in their memories for a long, long time.
"It was also a surprise royal treat for women and families in the unit who did not expect to see a senior member of the Royal Family coming towards them and stopping to chat."
Maternity services at the Prince Charles and Royal Glamorgan hospitals were previously described as "dysfunctional" by an independent review following an investigation prompted by concerns about the deaths of a number of babies.
The maternity units at both hospitals were taken out of special measures in November 2022 after the Welsh government found "clear progress" had been made.