Cardiff to host Eurovision Song Contest screening event
- Published
Welsh Eurovision fans will be able to watch the contest's final at an official screening event in Cardiff.
The city is one of nine across the UK set to host their own live events as the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool on 13 May.
Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds are among the other cities set to host official screenings.
The BBC said the events would allow Eurovision fans to enjoy the final "right there in their local city".
Martin Green, BBC managing director, Eurovision Song Contest, said: "We're thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.
"So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the grand final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city."
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the competition last year, while the UK's Sam Ryder finished in second place.
The winners normally stage the following year's show, but it was deemed too dangerous to hold the annual televised event in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
The grand final in Liverpool will be the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision in 25 years.
Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew said: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music, and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no-one will sing alone.
"This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine.
"We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people's doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."
More than 160 million people around the world are expected to watch the 2023 final.
The BBC's coverage will be hosted by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.