Eryri: drivers warned not to park on double yellow lines
Visitors to Eryri have been warned enforcement will be in place for the Easter weekend after cars were caught parked on double yellow lines.
Illegal parking has continued on the A5 around Ogwen despite new restrictions.
Councillor Elizabeth Roberts said it made passing through the national park - also known as Snowdonia - difficult for emergency workers.
Conwy council said it will patrol the area.
Traffic Wales shared photos on Twitter of drivers illegally parked on freshly painted double yellow lines last weekend.
It said: "Despite the recent addition of double yellow lines on the A5 around Ogwen, it didn't deter some drivers. The Highway Code states that double yellow lines apply to the road, pavement and verge."
It warned drivers that parking enforcement would be in place over the Easter weekend, when many people are expected to visit the popular beauty spot, and encouraged visitors to make use of the park and ride services available in the area.
Elizabeth Roberts, councillor for Betws-y-Coed and Trefriw - which covers the Ogwen area, said: "It was almost becoming a one-way road with cars parking the way that they were, and it made it difficult for emergency workers to get though when they needed to.
"Drivers also park in front of driveways so local people cannot get out of their properties, and it has a big impact on families who want to walk around the area when cars park on the pavements."
More than 500 cars were parked on one mountain road near Yr Wyddfa - also known as Snowdon - on one July weekend in 2020. The following summer some dangerously parked cars were towed away by police and council staff.
Councillor Dafydd Meurig, Gwynedd council cabinet member for the environment, said: "Staff from North Wales Police and [the council], who now have powers to tow vehicles away, will pay particular attention to the Eryri area.
"Our message is for motorists to park sensibly, but if necessary, we will take appropriate action to remove vehicles that park illegally for public safety."
A combination of public transport, double yellow lines and car park sensors which tell drivers when spaces are available should help reduce problem parking.
Bws Ogwen - a community-led electric bus service - runs eight times a day between Bethesda and Ogwen. It was launched last summer and complements the existing T10 Bangor to Corwen bus service.
Sites like Traffic Wales and the Parcio Eryri app are also available to help visitors check road conditions and parking availability before they arrive.
Those behind the recent measures say the aim is to enable people to make the most of the stunning scenery in a manageable way.
Traffic Wales said "Parking responsibly will make busy routes clear and safer for everyone's benefit".