Pembrokeshire dogs sniff out thousands of illegal cigarettes

Bran found a secret tunnel containing hundreds of thousands of smuggled cigarettes and pouches of tobacco

Two crime-fighting canines have helped police seize hundreds of thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco from shops in the UK.

A total of 242,500 illicit cigarettes and 1,516 pouches of tobacco were found in eight shops in Gravesend, Kent, between 3 and 4 April.

Cocker spaniels Bran and Yoyo, from Pembrokeshire, helped sniff out the stash worth an estimated £76,000.

Their owner said the operation would not have been successful without them.

Bran sniffed out more than half of the cigarettes found during Operation Puggle behind a secret tunnel and some tiling in a basement.

On day two, his pal Yoyo gave the indication there was tobacco inside a chute behind a counter shop and in a room in a block of flats.

Three more of Stuart Phillips' detective dogs - Cooper, Maggie and Griff - from B.W.Y Canine in Llandissilio, took part in the multi-agency operation.

Illicit cigarettes and pouches of tobacco pouches - worth an estimated street value of £76,000 - were seized

"Without the dogs, there would have been no results, the dogs were the major players in this two-day operation," he said.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, during the operation illegal vapes were also seized and fines were issued for immigration offences.

