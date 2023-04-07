Pembrokeshire dogs sniff out thousands of illegal cigarettes
- Published
Two crime-fighting canines have helped police seize hundreds of thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco from shops in the UK.
A total of 242,500 illicit cigarettes and 1,516 pouches of tobacco were found in eight shops in Gravesend, Kent, between 3 and 4 April.
Cocker spaniels Bran and Yoyo, from Pembrokeshire, helped sniff out the stash worth an estimated £76,000.
Their owner said the operation would not have been successful without them.
Bran sniffed out more than half of the cigarettes found during Operation Puggle behind a secret tunnel and some tiling in a basement.
On day two, his pal Yoyo gave the indication there was tobacco inside a chute behind a counter shop and in a room in a block of flats.
Three more of Stuart Phillips' detective dogs - Cooper, Maggie and Griff - from B.W.Y Canine in Llandissilio, took part in the multi-agency operation.
"Without the dogs, there would have been no results, the dogs were the major players in this two-day operation," he said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, during the operation illegal vapes were also seized and fines were issued for immigration offences.