Felinheli: Tributes to woman killed in four-car crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a 28-year-old woman who died after a four-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the A487 Felinheli bypass in Gwynedd at about 18:20 BST on Monday.
Emma Louise Morris died at the scene. Four others were injured, including a four-year-old child who was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Ms Morris' parents said their daughter had been "cruelly taken from us".
In a statement they said: "At just 28 years old, our darling girl had so much more life to live.
"Emma Louise Morris was beautiful inside and out and will leave an enormous void in all of our lives."
The family thanked people for their "kind words" and asked for their privacy to be respected.
"We continue to monitor our grandson who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. We pray that he will heal soon," they added.
The crash involved a dark grey Audi A3 saloon, BMW 1 series, Peugeot 208 and a Skoda Octavia, North Wales Police said.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes said on Tuesday: "I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the people involved in this tragic incident."
Police are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of the crash.