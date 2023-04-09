Cardiff: St David's apologises after drivers stuck in car park
A shopping centre has apologised after malfunctioning traffic lights left shoppers trapped in car park congestion for up to three hours.
St David's shopping centre in Cardiff said it was sorry for the backlog on Saturday night.
"We know how frustrating congestion is and are sorry for the inconvenience," a spokesman said.
One motorist said it took her three hours to drive out of the car park.
The sequencing of traffic lights outside the St David's car park entrance "meant the backlog took some time to clear," the shopping centre said.
Shopper Wendy said she spent three hours in a queue, including a 30-minute break to get food and coffee.
"The car park was taken by surprise by the sheer amount of traffic trying to get out of a car park that only has one exit," she said.
"It only managed to get going when the car park opened the barriers so there was no pause for the cars."