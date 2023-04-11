Swansea: Police name Easter Sunday murder probe victim
- Published
A man who was found dead on Easter Sunday, prompting a murder investigation, has been named as 61-year-old David Green.
A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Green was found at Orchard Court on New Orchard Street, Swansea, at 12:45 BST.
South Wales Police said Mr Green's family were being supported by specially trained officers.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Matt Powell said: "I would like to thank members of the public who have already come forward to support the investigation."