Anglesey: Mystery of abandoned boat in busy road lay-by
- Published
A boat which appeared to have been abandoned in a busy lay-by several weeks ago has finally been removed.
The fibreglass motor cruiser, with Mi Mi painted on it, was left at the side of the B5109 near Beaumaris, Anglesey.
The cream and blue-coloured boat was removed on Tuesday at the request of Anglesey council.
It was abandoned on a trailer which appeared to have a flat tyre, but questions remain over why and how it got there, and who owns it.
The vessel had increasingly attracted the attention of vandals and equipment including an outboard motor had been ripped out, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The boat was recently marked with a "police aware" sticker and a council refuse disposal notice, but neither the police nor council have any information about the origin of the boat.
Anglesey councillor Gary Pritchard, who represents the Seiriol ward, said on Tuesday that he would ask the highways department about the matter.
However, shortly afterwards, the boat was seen being removed by Bangor-based scrap metal processor G Lock.
A spokesperson for G Lock said: "The council had asked us to remove the boat which had been left on the side of the road near Beaumaris.
"We don't know anything about it, why it was there or who it belonged to. It had had a removal notice put on it by the council, but had exceeded its two weeks' time.
"As no one had claimed it, the council asked us to remove it."