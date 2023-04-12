Beauty and the Beast Swansea pantomime scoops two awards
A Swansea pantomime production has scooped two top awards.
Beauty and the Beast, Swansea Grand Theatre's 2022-23 pantomime, won two accolades at the UK Pantomime Association Awards on Tuesday.
It was named best pantomime in venues with more than 900 seats, and scooped the prize for best set design.
Theatre manager Grant McFarlane said the team was "delighted" as it prepares for its next pantomime production, Cinderella.
In selecting winners in each category, 64 judges had visited 243 venues across Wales, Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, watching 717 performances.
"Audience feedback last year was exceptional, and it's great to see that reflected in this award," Mr McFarlane said.
"Panto is alive and well in Swansea and we look forward to seeing many more people return to visit us this year."
Swansea council cabinet member Elliott King added: "It's great that The Grand has won this national recognition. The theatre, its staff and partners continue to deliver top class entertainment for the people of Swansea and further afield."