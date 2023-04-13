Caerphilly: Man charged after police chase their own patrol car
- Published
One man has been charged with car theft and another arrested after police were involved in a car chase involving one of their own vehicles.
Gwent Police officers were originally pursuing another car in Caerphilly county when they pulled over and chased the driver on foot on Saturday evening.
But the force said one of the suspects then hopped into the vacant police car and sped off.
Dashcam footage showed the car veer off the road and into a hedge.
Police said a 19-year-old man from Wattsville, near Newport, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of drink or drugs, driving with no insurance, assault and criminal damage.
He was remanded in custody.
It also said a 22-year-old man from Graig-Y-Rhacca, in Caerphilly, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of drugs, criminal damage and racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.
He has since been released on conditional bail.