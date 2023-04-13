Anglesey: Man arrested as cows stolen four months ago found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the theft after a herd of 14 cows stolen from a farm last year were found almost 130 miles (209km) away.
The cattle were reported stolen from a farm near Llanerch-y-Medd on Anglesey in December.
They were found on Wednesday, more than four months after the theft, in Stoke-on-Trent after North Wales Police's rural crime team searched two farms.
The herd was valued at about £20,000, the force said.
"Officers have now identified and seized all the suspected stolen cattle," said the force in a video posted on Twitter.
The force said it also found a John Deere tractor stolen from a farm in Staffordshire last year.