Bangor high street has too many shops - businessman
Wales' longest high street needs fewer shops in order to survive, the owner of a nearby shopping centre has said.
Rob Lloyd, of Bearmont Capital, has bought the Menai Centre in Bangor, Gwynedd, which is currently 80% vacant.
He said the town's high street had "far too much retail" and more homes and leisure options were needed to attract more people.
Gwynedd council said it was "really looking forward" to discussing Mr Lloyd's ideas with him.
The challenges faced in Bangor are no different to those seen elsewhere - big names such as Debenhams, Top Shop and H&M have all left the high street.
Some of the biggest shops in Bangor were located in the Menai Centre and the task for Mr Lloyd is to find businesses for about 20 vacant units in the 130,000 sq ft shopping centre.
"It's a challenge-and-a-half but if you look at this centre as the catalyst of Bangor city centre to drive footfall, not only to this centre but the rest of the high street in general terms, and that's what's needed," he said.
He said the high street needed to be reinvented as "they're not cost effective, they're not financially viable, so what you've got to do is be fairly creative".
One business expert also thinks a city such as Bangor could benefit from the "green revolution" and that changes to public transport could draw shoppers back.
Dr Siwan Mitchlemore from Bangor University said all partners needed to work together quickly to save the remaining shops and businesses in the city.
But shop owners who are trying to make a living want to see action and change soon.
Valerie and Adrian White have been selling cards and gifts in Cardiau for more than 30 years but now say they may have to close.
"Once Woolworths went that was the start, then Debenhams and Peacocks", said Mrs White.
"The way things are going we're only just covering our expenses and it's hard," added Mr White.
Gwynedd council said it had many projects under way, including the redevelopment of Bangor University's college park, the Nyth cultural centre, Fran Wen theatre and more plans to connect active travel routes.
"We're really looking forward to discussing with Mr Lloyd some of his ideas and any other ideas about how to transform the Bangor city centre", said deputy mayor Elin Walker Jones.
There is a long-term vision from the Welsh government and councils to create more walking and cycling routes and transform towns and city centres into eco-friendly hubs.
Dr Mitchlemore added: "There is an interest in reducing our carbon footprint and reducing costs and if we can combine this to develop convenience and a unique offering to the consumer then certainly this could help bring footfall back to the high street."