Abertillery pedestrian seriously hurt in suspected hit and run
A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that reportedly fled the scene.
The collision happened on Gaen Street in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, at around 23:00 BST on Friday.
Gwent Police said the driver of a red Seat Ibiza "reportedly left the scene following the collision". It said an investigation was ongoing "to identify this person".
The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone with more information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch.
