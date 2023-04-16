Sir Bryn Terfel to perform in Welsh at King's coronation
Sir Bryn Terfel will sing a Welsh language song at the coronation of King Charles III.
The performance will be the first in the Welsh language at a coronation, according to Buckingham Palace.
The Welsh bass-baritone will sing alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey at the service on 6 May.
They will perform 'Coronation Kyrie', described by its composer Paul Mealor as a "cry from the deep soul of the hills and valleys of Wales".
Mr Mealor, who was born in Denbighshire, said he was "inspired by the great Welsh tunes - Aberystwyth, Cwm Rhondda, Ar Lan Y Môr", adding that his composition was "coloured by the harmonies of these songs".
Another Welsh musician set to perform at the coronation is the royal harpist Alis Huws, from Powys, who will join the orchestra for a new arrangement of Sir Karl Jenkins' 'Tros Y Garreg/Crossing the Stone', which was commissioned by the then Prince of Wales more than two decades ago.
Ms Huws, whose musical studies began at Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion, Welshpool, is the sixth person to take on the position of royal harpist since the traditional role was revived in 2000.
The coronation orchestra comprises musicians from leading orchestras including the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and Welsh National Opera Orchestra.
The King has opted for a shorter, smaller and more diverse ceremony than the previous coronation held for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Outside of London, gun salutes will be sounded from firing stations in 13 locations including Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast at the moment the King is crowned.