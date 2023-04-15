Tonyrefail: Empty car crashes through shop window
Shoppers in a south Wales town got a surprise earlier when they saw a car sticking out of an estate agent's window on three wheels.
Emergency services were called to Mill Street in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf at about 13:45 BST on Saturday.
Passers-by said the empty Ford had been parked and rolled down a hill, hitting a bollard before going into the shop window.
No-one was hurt and the shop owner was told to contact the gas board.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene and winched the car out less than an hour after it was reported.