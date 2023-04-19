Wrexham FC: Council pledges £25m to new Kop stand
A new 5,500-seater stand at The Racecourse has secured £25m backing from Wrexham council.
The development - which will take promotion-chasing Wrexham's home capacity to 15,000 - had an application for UK government Levelling Up Fund money rejected in January.
But the council's executive board has unanimously backed funding it with a £25m Welsh government grant.
Leader Mark Pritchard said the rest of the cash would come from a partnership.
This will involve the football club, the Football Association of Wales and Transport for Wales, with the local railway station and transport infrastructure also improved.