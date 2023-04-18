Brecon: John Griffiths denies murdering 87-year-old mother
- Published
A 58-year-old man has denied murdering his 87-year-old mother.
John Griffiths, from Llanfrynach, near Brecon, Powys, is accused of killing Margaret Griffiths on 27 August 2022.
Mrs Griffiths was found by police officers at a property in Llanfrynach and was airlifted to hospital, but died the next day.
Mr Griffiths pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter at a plea hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and will stand trial in July.
Mrs Griffiths' family previously said she was a "much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community".