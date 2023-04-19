Bala: Heritage steam railway extension plans rejected
Plans to extend a heritage steam railway into the centre of Bala, Gwynedd, have been rejected.
Officers at Eryri - also known as Snowdonia - said they agreed with the principle of expanding Bala Lake Railway, but recommended refusal.
The national park's planning committee officially turned down the proposals on Wednesday.
Supporters had argued for approval with conditions, or a decision deferral.
One of the reasons cited for the rejection was the impact on phosphate levels in nearby waterways.
Bala Lake Railway embarked on a fundraising mission spanning several years, to raise £4m to build three-quarters of a mile (1.2km) of new track and a new station in the town centre.
It hoped bringing trains into Bala town centre would help the economy and boost the railway's fortunes.
At present narrow gauge trains run four-and-a-half miles (7.2km) from Llanuwchllyn along the shore of Llyn Tegid to the outskirts of Bala.