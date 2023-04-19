Wrexham: It's Always Sunny cast pull pints for fans
The cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia watched as Wrexham beat Yeovil Town 3-0 on Monday.
Wrexham are one win away from securing a return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.
After the match, Rob McElhenny and co-stars Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson and Charlie Day served punters pints.
The Turf Hotel owner Wayne Jones said the stars "surprised" him as well as the fans.
Wrexham are now four points clear of second-placed Notts County with two games remaining.
Actor Charlie Day took part in the cooldown routine after the match.
After the match, fans flocked to The Turf Hotel where they were served their drinks by the celebrities.
Mr Jones said: "I wasn't aware of it, they turned up with a camera crew and all the rest of it and jumped behind the bar and helped to give a few shots of whisky away to fans.
"Managed to grab a couple of seconds with them to say hi, to introduce myself to [Rob's] wife and Charlie and Glenn."
"They were lovely, really down to earth, just like Rob is and genuine supporters," said Mr Jones.
"Wrexham fans love seeing Rob and Ryan and the rest of them. It was just a crazy day."
After seeing Wrexham's win, Mr Jones said: "It was massive in the grand scheme of things, it now gives us the opportunity to go win it on Saturday.
"It's just a sigh of relief from everybody."
Conor McGregor's Forged Stout was also on sale at the pub on Monday to raise money for the autism charity, Your Space.
Mr Jones said: "I've still got to count it but we raised a good few quid on top of the £10,000 donation he (Conor McGregor) made to Your Space, an autism charity.
"I think it will be quite a significant sum and everybody enjoyed the drink."