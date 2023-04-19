Nelson crash: Man, 66, dies after being hit by car

Police car
Emergency services were called to the crash on Tuesday evening

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was hit by a car and died.

The crash happened off Ty Du Road in Nelson, Caerphilly county, at 17:15 BST on Tuesday.

Gwent Police said the pedestrian, 66, from Nelson, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

Two 25-year-olds, one from Caerphilly and the other from Rumney, Cardiff, remain in custody.

The crash involved a red Peugeot 207 and a black Kia Ceed, but police have not said which car hit the pedestrian.

Related Topics