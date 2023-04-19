Nelson crash: Man, 66, dies after being hit by car
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was hit by a car and died.
The crash happened off Ty Du Road in Nelson, Caerphilly county, at 17:15 BST on Tuesday.
Gwent Police said the pedestrian, 66, from Nelson, died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Two 25-year-olds, one from Caerphilly and the other from Rumney, Cardiff, remain in custody.
The crash involved a red Peugeot 207 and a black Kia Ceed, but police have not said which car hit the pedestrian.