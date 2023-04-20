Cardiff: Family pay tribute to Matthew Sweeney after crash
- Published
A man who died following a crash on the M4 has been named as 44-year-old Matthew Paul Sweeney.
Mr Sweeney, from Danescourt, Cardiff, was killed after a van collided with the central reservation near Bridgend on Monday 17 April.
His partner, Alex James, said the family were "deeply shocked" by the "sudden death".
"He was a loving partner, proud father and son. Forever missed by everyone who knew him," a tribute said.
"As a family we would like to thank anybody at the scene who stopped to offer assistance. A special mention must go to all the emergency services who attended and tried their best to help him.
"What we need now as a family is time and space to try and process the magnitude of what has happened and respectfully request that we be allowed the opportunity to do so."