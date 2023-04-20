Football referee feels unsafe due to rising fan violence
A football referee has recalled games being called off due to fan violence and colleagues being chased off the pitch.
It comes as North Wales Police has noted a rise in anti-social behaviour since Covid restrictions were eased.
Home Office figures show a rise in football-related arrests, with more than 2,000 made last season in the UK.
Assistant referee Rheinallt Davies said behaviour by supporters in recent times has made him feel unsafe doing his job.
"Just last week there was a Sunday league cup final where there was just fighting and it got out of control. The game was called to an end without 10-15mins to go," he said.
"You just get packed and leave... you get changed quicker and you just want to leave, or you stay for five minutes and give people a chance to disperse."
Two weeks ago a match between Flint Town United and Caernarfon Town was called off after just 16 minutes after an incident between supporters that left one being airlifted and three being arrested.
On Wednesday night, both Cymru Premier teams took to the pitch once again, but this time to an empty stadium.
'No one should fear for their safety'
Mr Davies added that almost every week he hears of experiences where colleagues have been abused or intimidated while at work.
"People have been chased off the field, into their dressing rooms, some have been chased into the car park or harassed as they're driving away.
"No one should come away from a game fearing for their safety."
Since reaching a peak in 2010, the number of people arrested in Wales and England for football related offences was dropping until the pandemic.
Home Office figures show the number fell from 3,089 in the 2010/11 season to 1,381 in 2018/19.
But last season, as crowds returned to matches, 2,198 people were arrested for offences related to football - a 59% rise compared to the last full term before Covid restrictions came into force.
"People have been locked away for a few years and we've seen people coming back," said Dave Evans, North Wales Police's football officer.
"Unfortunately we've seen a lot of issues such as low level antisocial behaviour.
"We are also seeing specific football offending which is a bit of a national issue - segregation line offences, things like missiles, some level of disorder also at a small level."
The force says it is working with "clubs and supporters" to tackle the issue.