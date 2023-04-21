Welsh schools to get guidance on supporting transgender pupils
- Published
National guidance for schools in Wales on how to support transgender pupils will be published during the next academic year.
The Welsh government said it required "extensive consultation" and would provide "clear and well-informed advice".
One charity said teachers often lacked confidence in talking about issues relating to gender.
School of Hard Knocks said the topic came up "more and more" in schools.
The charity uses sports like rugby to help at-risk children re-engage with school and avoid permanent exclusion, but found there was an appetite from teachers for help in how to support transgender, non-binary and gender-exploring young people.
Sian Edwards said it ran focus groups to find out they key issues faced by teachers and pupils.
"More and more students are exploring their gender and being open with how they identify and using pronouns that differ to the ones they were given at birth," she said.
"That's something teachers are seeing more and more and it's not something that they're necessarily familiar with or comfortable with."
The Inc Project, led by School of Hard Knocks now offers training to schools and other organisations.
"A key message from the training is - have the conversation. Students just want to know that you're trying to help - that is the biggest thing that will make a difference," added Dr Edwards.
Alison Carney, a consultant who helps deliver the training, acknowledged it could be a sensitive area and teachers feared getting it wrong.
"We talked to the kids and the teachers about what are the problems they're having in school and this isn't about necessarily getting down to the [detail] of policy," she said.
"It's simply about what could make their day to day better."
The Welsh government committed to issuing guidance in summer 2023 as part of its LGBTQ+ Action Plan, but said it had been delayed to ensure a full consultation avoiding exam time and the school summer holidays.
"This is a complex area of policy which requires extensive consultation with experts, practitioners and the public, as well as children and young people themselves," the Welsh government said.
It said the guidance was needed to help teachers make sure transgender children and young people "feel safe and adequately supported in education".
'I tried my best to fit in'
Dan Hayes, 23, from Rhondda Cynon Taf said more guidance could have helped him while he was at school.
"It started when I was maybe eight or nine. It was mainly me thinking 'these aren't the clothes I'm meant to wear'. As I went through puberty.. 'I shouldn't look like this'," he said.
"I actually found the words to describe myself a lot later when I was 16 or 17. But even then it took a lot to identify with those words 'I am transgender'."
Dan said he found having to wear girls' uniform difficult.
"I always felt very uncomfortable going to school looking like that. I tried my best to fit in growing my hair long, wearing make-up but it just never worked," he said.
Dan said being transgender or non-binary was rarely mentioned in school, apart from as "a joke" and he said more guidance for teachers might help.
"I didn't want to talk to any of my teachers about it because I didn't think they'd understand.
"I think it's important for trans kids to know there are people like them out there."
The Welsh Conservatives said it was a "delicate subject" and "vital" to get right.
The party's education spokesperson, Laura Anne Jones MS, said: "The guidance should allow teachers to focus on teaching and not pander to identity politics and culture wars."
Any guidance "should not come at the expense of women and girls' rights", she added.
The Children's Commissioner for Wales, Rocio Cifuentes, said it was important that adults were "well equipped and confident in giving advice and help".
"I expect the Welsh government's upcoming national trans guidance for schools to act as a comprehensive and practical tool to help schools to confidently respond to pupils' needs," she added.
The UK government has promised guidance for schools in England during the summer term after an education union said members were having to navigate "a minefield".
Some parents have previously sought to challenge the approach taken by schools and local authorities.