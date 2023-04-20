Swansea: Christmas baubles record holder dies, aged 80
- Published
The family of a woman who held the world record for the largest collection of festive baubles have said Christmas "will never be the same" after her death at the age of 80.
Sylvia Pope, from Swansea, was known as Nanna Baubles and owned 1,760 tree ornaments.
Mrs Pope, whose birthday was on Boxing Day, spent months adorning her home with them after beginning in September.
Granddaughter Claire Bennett said there was now a "huge void in all our lives".
Ms Bennett added: "Nanna was a legend in her own right. She was our matriarch and the pillar of our family. Christmas will never be the same again.
"She will be forever loved by anyone who was lucky enough to know her. She will be dearly missed."
Ms Pope's collection included ornaments from around the world, from trips to London store Harrods, New York's Macy's and shops in her home town.
Among her favourites were a lobster, a hamburger, Big Ben, Disney characters and baubles made by family and friends.
Her number one bauble was a Royal Doulton Jubilee edition as Mrs Pope thought the late Queen was "wonderful".