Prestatyn: Dog owner died after jack russell bite - inquest
- Published
A dog owner died of sepsis after being bitten by his pet jack russell while feeding it, an inquest has heard.
Mark Jones, 61, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, was nipped on his thumb by the dog - named Lili Little Legs - in December 2022.
The retired journalist died three days later after developing severe sepsis.
An inquest into his death at Ruthin coroner's court recorded a conclusion of accidental death.
During the hearing on Friday Mr Jones' wife Yvette described him as "loving, caring and supportive".
In a statement read out on her behalf she described how Mr Jones had been putting his dog to bed when he gave her a biscuit on the evening of December 5.
"But as he did, she bit his thumb", she said.
"I didn't see it happen, and there was only a small puncture wound - it wasn't bleeding or swollen."
He went to work the following day, but his thumb then became swollen.
On the third day after the bite, Mark was sent home from work. A pharmacist advised him to see his GP, but there were no appointments available.
His wife said: "I was shocked when I got home - he had awful bruising to his head.
"We went straight to A&E.
"He walked in, but his condition deteriorated rapidly and he passed away peacefully with me and his stepson by his side."
Mr Jones worked at the Rhyl Journal newspaper and was an ardent non-league football fan, as well as vice chairman and matchday announcer for Prestatyn Town FC.
His wife added: "He was a loving, caring, supportive and devoted husband and stepfather.
"I miss him beyond measure."
Coroner John Gittins said Mr Jones had "sadly and very unusually developed sepsis" as a result of the dog bite.
"By the time he arrived at hospital, the process was so far advanced that despite the best efforts and treatment of staff, he died."
The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.