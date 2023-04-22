Llandudno: Great Orme goats to be moved after damaging property
- Published
Goats are being removed from a town after they caused widespread damage to residents' properties and gardens.
The number of goats from the Great Orme headland near Llandudno in Conwy county will be reduced by relocating them.
Conwy council discussed how the Kashmiri goats can be managed, as many ventured down from the Great Orme to the town during Covid.
Current methods of controlling the population include herding the animals, and contraception.
Councillors met to discuss the "Llandudno Feral Goats Management Plan".
There are 153 goats on the Great Orme, Conwy's lead environmental strategy officer Sophie Birchall told councillors.
"We are actively looking at relocating strategies and reaching out to different organisations to see if we can get some relocation happening on the grounds of conservation because it has got to be right for the goats," she said.
"We can't just send them anywhere."
At the height of Covid, the animals damaged properties and gardens, and have continued to do so since.
The report stated that landowners are responsible for protecting their land, not the council.
Councillor Paul Luckock said he was concerned about residents who were unable to secure their properties.
"Although I fully accept it is for the private landowners to protect their property, there are landowners who are vulnerable," he said.
He added that conservation, heritage, and planning regulations also prevented some residents from altering their properties to adequately protect their homes.
Councillor Louise Emery said there were "a number of residents who really, really find it distressing when their little garden is eaten alive, and there is really not a lot they can do about it.
"But this plan is great. It won't give a solution to the residents.
"I'm not sure what the residents want because they do love the goats and at the same time hate them when they are in their garden, and if we ever suggested culling, we'd all be thrown out of [council headquarters] Bodlondeb in an instant."
Councillors unanimously backed the report that will be now considered by the cabinet.