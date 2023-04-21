Pentre: Van lands on roof after crash on terraced street
A van ended up on its roof and left a trail of "carnage" after crashing in a terraced street lined with cars.
One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious, the ambulance service said.
It said a crew was called to Bronllwyn Road, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 20:15 BST on Friday.
One witness, who did not want to be named, said it looked like a scene "from the Fast and Furious film".
The resident said: "The driver was already out of the van, and was surrounded by some residents who were stopping him from running off.
"I stayed until the police came, then went home."
He said he did not see the crash.
"But I heard the van pass our house at high speed. It was absolute carnage down there.
"It looked like a scene from the Fast and Furious film."
Resident Kim Davies said on Facebook her house "shuddered".
"So glad I wasn't walking with the kids up the street with the dog," she said.
South Wales Police have been contacted for comment.