Pentre: Van lands on roof after crash on terraced street

crash
One person was left injured by the crash

A van ended up on its roof and left a trail of "carnage" after crashing in a terraced street lined with cars.

One person was taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious, the ambulance service said.

It said a crew was called to Bronllwyn Road, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 20:15 BST on Friday.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said it looked like a scene "from the Fast and Furious film".

The resident said: "The driver was already out of the van, and was surrounded by some residents who were stopping him from running off.

A witness said residents surrounded the driver after the crash

"I stayed until the police came, then went home."

He said he did not see the crash.

"But I heard the van pass our house at high speed. It was absolute carnage down there.

A Ford car was left jammed against a wall and missing a wheel

"It looked like a scene from the Fast and Furious film."

Resident Kim Davies said on Facebook her house "shuddered".

"So glad I wasn't walking with the kids up the street with the dog," she said.

South Wales Police have been contacted for comment.

Related Topics

More on this story