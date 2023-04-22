Pentre: Driver arrested after crash leaves van on its roof

Crash scene in Pentre
One person was taken to hospital, but South Wales Police confirmed no-one was injured after the crash

A man has been arrested after a crash which left a van on its roof in a terraced street lined with cars.

South Wales Police were called to Bronllwyn Road, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Friday night.

A 28-year-old man from Bridgend has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Police confirmed that no-one was injured following the crash involving two vehicles.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said it looked like a scene "from the Fast and Furious film".

A Kia car was left jammed against a wall and missing a wheel

Resident Kim Davies said on Facebook her house "shuddered".

"So glad I wasn't walking with the kids up the street with the dog," she said.

