Wrexham: Fans and film stars descend on city for crucial game
- Published
Fans and Hollywood stars have arrived in Wrexham ahead of one of the biggest games in the club's history.
Since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in 2021, the club has surged in popularity around the world.
The team kick off against Boreham Wood at 18:30 BST at the Racecourse ground, with only a win sealing promotion.
It would see an end to a 15-year stint in the fifth tier National League, and provide a glorious end to a season that has made Wrexham a global club.
Hollywood celebrities have been spotted at the Racecourse all season, and ahead of kick-off, Ant Man star Paul Rudd was seen mingling with fans.
Reynolds and McElhenney are also at the ground ready for the match.
Mair Roberts, 81, and her brother William Griffiths, 83, have been coming to Wrexham games for 100 years between them.
William said he has been supporting Wrexham "for 60 odd years", and asked how today compares to the last six decades, he replied: "It's unbelievable isn't it? The owners we've got are fantastic."
Sister Mair has been coming for 40 years, and predicted a 3-1 Wrexham win. If they are promoted, she said she will be "dancing all night".
Nine-year-old Sonny, going to the game with his dad Doug, said he had never known a day as exciting as this one.
"I'm quite confident, bit nervous, but I think we'll win... I'm just really excited, I'm buzzing with excitement," he added.
Paris Trow, manager of Maesgwyn Hall in Wrexham, said the city had changed substantially over the last few years since the takeover.
"It's just so much more busy, the amount of people coming… everyone's talking about Wrexham. It's just madness.
"It's doing so much for the Welsh language, for Wales, Welsh culture, everything in general. It's just absolutely brilliant."
In addition to lifelong fans attending the game, Avengers film star Paul Rudd has been spotted outside the Racecourse ground.
Wrexham fans have been used to seeing the odd Hollywood star since the takeover with Will Ferrell, Blake Lively and Charlie Day also attending games throughout the season.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.