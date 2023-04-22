Wrexham: Fans and film stars descend on city for crucial game

Ryan and RobbGetty Images
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have arrived at the Racecourse ahead of Wrexham's biggest game in decades
By Jack Grey
BBC News

Fans and Hollywood stars have arrived in Wrexham ahead of one of the biggest games in the club's history.

Since the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in 2021, the club has surged in popularity around the world.

The team kick off against Boreham Wood at 18:30 BST at the Racecourse ground, with only a win sealing promotion.

It would see an end to a 15-year stint in the fifth tier National League, and provide a glorious end to a season that has made Wrexham a global club.

Hollywood celebrities have been spotted at the Racecourse all season, and ahead of kick-off, Ant Man star Paul Rudd was seen mingling with fans.

Reynolds and McElhenney are also at the ground ready for the match.

Mair Roberts, 81, and her brother William Griffiths, 83, have been coming to Wrexham games for 100 years between them.

William said he has been supporting Wrexham "for 60 odd years", and asked how today compares to the last six decades, he replied: "It's unbelievable isn't it? The owners we've got are fantastic."

Mair Roberts William Griffiths have been going to Wrexham games for a combined 100 years

Sister Mair has been coming for 40 years, and predicted a 3-1 Wrexham win. If they are promoted, she said she will be "dancing all night".

Nine-year-old Sonny, going to the game with his dad Doug, said he had never known a day as exciting as this one.

"I'm quite confident, bit nervous, but I think we'll win... I'm just really excited, I'm buzzing with excitement," he added.

Sonny said he's confident in a 2-1 win for Wrexham
Wrexhams fans are hoping to see their club win promotion out of the league they've been stuck in for 15 years

Paris Trow, manager of Maesgwyn Hall in Wrexham, said the city had changed substantially over the last few years since the takeover.

"It's just so much more busy, the amount of people coming… everyone's talking about Wrexham. It's just madness.

"It's doing so much for the Welsh language, for Wales, Welsh culture, everything in general. It's just absolutely brilliant."

Paris Trow is manager of Maesgwyn Hall, Wrexham, whih is open for fans to watch the game

In addition to lifelong fans attending the game, Avengers film star Paul Rudd has been spotted outside the Racecourse ground.

Wrexham fans have been used to seeing the odd Hollywood star since the takeover with Will Ferrell, Blake Lively and Charlie Day also attending games throughout the season.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by The Turf Balcony

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics

More on this story