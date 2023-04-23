Cefn Mawr: Pedestrian, 60, dies and driver arrested
A 60-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours of Sunday.
It happened at High Street, Cefn Mawr, in Wrexham, shortly before 01:00 BST.
North Wales Police said a 51-year-old man was arrested and in custody on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Officers are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened near the junction with King's Lane and involved a silver Ford Mondeo.
Police said the man's next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been notified.