Lola James: Stepdad killed girl after months of physical abuse

"Lola was my cheeky monkey. If there was any mischief to be done in the house, she would be the one that was involved. If I said no to something, she would do it anyway. She was so independent. Lola would spend her days with me dancing around the garden, eating the strawberries and apples that we'd grown and searching for insects, butterflies, and other creepy crawlies. She was happiest when she was caked in mud, getting into her shorts and wellies.