Conwy: Slippery paddling pools won't reopen for summer
- Published
People looking to cool off in north Wales this summer will have to do their paddling elsewhere as one council has announced it will not be reopening four pools in May.
While swimmers may enjoy a slip and slide, a safety audit showed some areas had an unplanned slip risk.
Work had been planned, but due to a UK provider sliding out of the plan, Conwy council was left high and dry.
It said it was "urgently trying to find an alternative solution".
Pools in Llanfairfechan, Penmaenmawr, Rhos on Sea and Craig y Don in Llandudno will not reopen this summer unless specialist anti-slip coating is applied to them.
In a statement, the council said it could not get the work done as the only UK provider and installer was unable to do it due to "sudden ill health".
Council leader Charlie McCoubrey said: "We know our paddling pools are hugely popular and we're doing all we can to resolve the situation.
"We realise how disappointing this will be for people living in and visiting our beautiful county, but the safety of children and families using our paddling pools is our priority."
The council is also submitting funding applications to upgrade all four paddling pools, it said.