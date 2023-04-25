Grange Hospital urges non life-threatening patients to avoid A&E
A health board has urged people not to go to A&E at one of its hospitals unless they have a life-threatening condition or serious injury.
Aneurin Bevan health board said A&E at The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, Torfaen, was "extremely busy" because of two days of IT problems.
It said work was being done to resolve the problem as fast as possible.
Waiting times for doctors were long, particularly if cases were not life-threatening, the health board added.
A spokesman said if patients were unsure what to do they should check online.