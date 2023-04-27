Wrexham Glyndwr University confirms name rebrand
Wrexham Glyndwr University will rebrand itself as Wrexham University, or Prifysgol Wrecsam in Welsh, following a consultation.
The Welsh university said the change would "strengthen our brand and identity".
It follows increased worldwide interest in Wrexham with the takeover of its football club by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The rebrand will take place sometime between late 2023 and early 2024.
Staff, students and others connected to the institution were asked to consider changing the name back in August 2022.
The rebrand was then approved by the university board of governors in October, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was then accepted by the Privy Council in February this year.
A spokesperson for the university said: "The renaming of the university will help streamline marketing and strengthen our brand and identity. As it stands, we are currently in the planning stages of a vibrant and exciting rebrand of the institution."
Referencing the high-profile takeover of Wrexham AFC, the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries and the recently acquired city status, the university said it is "proud to be located in Wrexham, a place which is gaining worldwide attention for a number of reasons".
"The coupling of place and university is the most effective way to reach audiences and is replicated across the higher education sector across the UK," it said.
Formerly known as the North East Wales Institute for Higher Education (NEWI), the institution was granted university status in 2008 and became Glyndwr University.
It then added Wrexham to the front of its name in 2016.
The 'Glyndwr' part of the name was chosen as a tribute to Owain Glyndwr, the medieval Welsh prince who led a rebellion against the English crown.
The university said last year it would "continue to celebrate the Owain Glyndwr legacy" and would be drawing up separate plans to do so.