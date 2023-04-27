Buckley: Jamie Mitchell found guilty of murdering Steven Wilkinson
A man accused of stabbing his former friend to death has been found guilty of murder.
Jamie Mitchell, 25, denied murdering Steven Wilkinson in Buckley, Flintshire, in October 2022.
During the trial at Mold Crown Court, Mr Mitchell, of Lexham Green Close, Buckley, said he began carrying a knife after his house was attacked.
He said his friendship with the victim ended when he began dating Mr Wilkinson's sister, Jessica.