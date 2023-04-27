Cardiff: Arrest after car crashes into roundabout
A man has been arrested after a vehicle suspected of being stolen crashed into a roundabout.
A grey Volkswagen Passat, thought to have been taken from the Splott area of Cardiff, crashed into a roundabout in Whitchurch during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
South Wales Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Two female passengers aged 17 and 18 were also arrested and taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution. They were later released without charge.