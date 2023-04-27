William and Kate abseil in national park with mountain rescuers
The Prince and Princess of Wales abseiled off a cliff together in Bannau Brycheiniog during a visit to the national park.
The couple arrived near Merthyr Tydfil to wet and windy weather in hiking gear before donning safety gear.
The volunteers from the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team helped them into the equipment.
Asked by instructors if he had abseiled before, William said: "It's been a while."
The Prince is patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales.
Before going over the edge, Kate, who was wearing a red mountain rescue coat and with her hair tied in a ponytail, was heard telling William: "We're not racing."
The pair also took part in medical support exercises, watched a search dog rescue demonstration, and heard from mountain rescuers about their experiences.
They also met climbers during an event at Dowlais Rugby Club.
The Cardiff Rugby feeder club is used by them when off duty.
At the club they will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation's supporters and members of the community.
They thanked their hosts for the day by treating them to dinner from the Little Dragon Pizza Van.
The business, parked in the rugby club car park, cooked them 12 pizzas.
The order included three margheritas, three pepperoni, three BBQ chicken and three goat's cheese, and came to more than £120.
The future king and his wife carried the pizzas back to the rugby club themselves.
Van owner Peter Morris, 45, from Brynmawr, in Blaenau Gwent, and colleague Shannon Stokes, 25, are more used to feeding walkers and tourists from a spot north of Crickhowell, Powys.
But they had fed the rescue team before.
Mr Morris said: "There was an incident up in an old quarry which is just behind our pitch where a young boy dislocated his knee.
"It was a quick call but as a gesture we gave them free pizzas because they work all hours of the day."
The royals carried the pizzas into the rugby club for the rescuers and met other members of the team and community.
The couple will be staying in a local bed and breakfast this evening.