Gwent Police: Officer charged with ABH after claims he beat black man
- Published
A policeman will appear in court accused of attacking a black man.
Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, is charged of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.
Mr Boukhari claimed he was punched and repeatedly hit with a baton by the Gwent Police officer in July 2021.
The decision to charge the policeman follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The allegations relate to an arrest by the officer in a garden at Livale Court, Newport, on 9 July 2021.
A spokesman for the IOPC said: "At the end of our investigation in November 2021, we sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has since authorised the charge against the officer."
The police officer will appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on 31 May.