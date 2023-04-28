Eryri: Visitors warned about parking illegally on mountain
- Published
Police have warned visitors to one of Wales' most popular beauty spots that illegal parking over the Bank Holiday weekend will be punished.
North Wales Police said inconsiderate parking at Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, puts lives at risk and would result in vehicles being towed away.
Highways teams were also seen taking away cars on the road near the boundary between Gwynedd and Conwy.
Traffic Wales said North Wales Police shut the road near Ogwen Cottage outdoor pursuits centre in Eryri because of "inconsiderate parking" over Easter.
At least five tow trucks were seen despite calls for sensible parking.
In a tweet ahead of the Bank Holiday, North Wales Police said: "Irresponsible parking endangers yourselves, pedestrians and other road users.
"Access for emergency services should not be obstructed by abandoned vehicles.
"The irresponsible or dangerous parking we've previously witnessed in areas such as Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen not only risked lives but prevented emergency vehicle access."
The force said any vehicles parked on double yellow lines or causing an obstruction would be towed away at the owner's expense.
Chief executive of the national park Emyr Williams urged visitors to have a "backup plan" in case the area they want to visit is too busy with no parking available.
"Exploring less popular areas or visiting at quieter times can provide a more enjoyable and sustainable experience while still allowing visitors to appreciate Eryri's natural beauty," he added.