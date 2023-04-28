Wrexham: Club reveals victory parade route to celebrate title win
- Published
Wrexham have announced their victory parade route after the club's National League title win and promotion.
The club sealed the title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in front of 10,000 ecstatic fans inside the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.
It will be a double celebration as the Dragons' women's team clinched promotion to the Genaro Adran Premier by winning their play-off final.
The hour-long event will start at 18:15 BST on Tuesday.
Wrexham's win was watched by actor Paul Rudd and their Hollywood owners who were in tears over their promotion.
Ahead of the parade, Wrexham AFC chief executive Fleur Robinson said: "It's been a huge effort by everybody, on the pitch and off it, and this is a great opportunity for us to thank for the community of Wrexham for their incredible support.
"We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together."
Councillor Nigel Williams added that it "will be a fantastic momentous occasion for Wrexham".