Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney to join victory parade
- Published
Crowds of euphoric fans will line the streets of Wrexham on Tuesday for the football club's victory parade.
Wrexham AFC sealed the National League title win and promotion at the Racecourse Ground last month.
About 10,000 fans turned out to witness the historic moment, including their Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The star owners will join supporters again on Tuesday, two years after they took over the club.
The 3-1 win over Boreham Wood propelled them back into the English Football League, 15 years after they were relegated.
Since then they have gained fans around the world, including celebrity names such as Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, thanks to their owners' star power and their Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham charting the club's progress.
It will be a double celebration as the Dragons' women's team also clinched promotion to the Genaro Adran Premier by winning their play-off final.
The event will start at 18:15 BST on Tuesday and the open-top bus victory parade route will end back at the ground.
Ahead of the parade, Wrexham AFC chief executive Fleur Robinson said: "We are looking forward to commemorating a truly memorable and record-breaking season together."
Ryan Peters, a Wrexham supporter for 24 years, first started attending games with his grandfather.
"There's many ups and downs," he said.
"My grandad always said he'd never see us get out of this league. Sadly, he passed on a few years ago, so it's a very bitter-sweet moment now, a very emotionally charged moment."
Mr Peters described the atmosphere at the title-winning game as "a magical moment".
"Seeing everyone hugging each other, some of them probably don't even know each other. It's the beauty of football, that is," he said.
"I am looking forward to the parade - I'll be meeting up with a couple of friends and wearing fancy dress for it."
'A fairytale story'
James Doherty was on a tour with Ton & Gelli football team from Ton Pentre in Rhondda, at the other end of Wales, when they decided to stop at Wrexham to see the Racecourse on their way home.
He said: "With the boys watching the documentary, they're loving Wrexham at the moment. We couldn't be all the way up here and not let them see the stadium and let them enjoy it.
"It's great for Welsh football. The more Welsh teams we can get back in the football league the better.
"They've done really well. It's a fairytale story."
Wrexham band The Declan Swans featured in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary with their song heir song It's Always Sunny In Wrexham.
Drummer Mark Jones said: "We're just three normal lads with normal jobs. It's gone chaotic - in a good way - since the documentary."
Looking forward to Tuesday's parade, he added: "It's going to be amazing. The route will be packed all the way through town."
Singer Michael Hetch said the atmosphere following the crucial win was "absolutely brilliant".
"It was a great weekend. Everything was Wrexham related. It was a celebration," he said.
Speaking about the band's next steps, he added: "It would be nice to go to America wouldn't it - test the water!"