Conwy: Two airlifted to hospital after car and bike crash
- Published
Two people have been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Conwy county.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Pentrefoelas, near the Ysbyty Ifan turn-off shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said two casualties were airlifted to hospital in Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire.
North Wales Police closed the A5 in both directions for the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a crew was working to make the scene safe.