Welshpool: Pupil 'kiddywatts' heat energy-efficient school
- Published
A "groundbreaking" energy-efficient school will use pupils' heat to keep its classrooms warm.
Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, in Welshpool, Powys, which welcomes its first children on Tuesday, is the first hybrid "passivhaus" building in the UK.
That is a German term used to describe buildings that have the absolute highest standards of energy efficiency.
Ian Pilcher, of Powys council, said the warmth generated by the pupils is informally known as "kiddywatts".
"We use the heat that the people in the building generate and because it's so thermally insulated we don't lose a lot of that," said Mr Pilcher, the council's senior project manager.
A ventilation unit moves this warm air around the building, "so we don't have big boiler rooms anymore. There is no gas central heating in this building."
The Welsh language school is a hybrid project because its hall and classrooms are in a new building which has been joined to the old Maesydre school, which was designed in the 19th century.
Initial plans were to demolish the old building and rebuild, but after it was awarded Grade II listed status in 2018, a complete redesign of the project was needed to incorporate the old building.
The school has triple-glazed windows, highly insulated walls and an airtight construction, meaning that very little energy is lost.
Air source heat pumps also provide background heat and solar panels on the building's roof generate the electricity.
Headteacher Angharad Davies said: "I cannot believe that we're here at last - I don't know how to explain it, it's completely out of this world."
"We've had a few hurdles along the way, but the wait has been worth it."
The journey to opening a purpose-built home has been a long one since it was established 2017.
A report to Powys council in 2021 said that the expected cost of the project had increased, due to the redesign and collapse of a previous construction firm, from £6.7m to £9.1m.
The increase was agreed by the Welsh government, which is co-funding the project with Powys council.
Council cabinet member Pete Roberts said: "The estimated final costs of the project are still to be finalised but the project is not expected to be over budget.
"Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng is the council's flagship Welsh-medium school in north east Powys and our ambition is to ensure that the school is full in a few years' time."
There are 89 children currently in the school in its current location, with space for 150 in the new building.
Chair of governors Lindsey Phillips said although the process had been "frustrating at times", the "groundbreaking" new facility was an exciting prospect.
"This symbolises the commitment of the local authority to Welsh education in the area," she added.
"98% of our children come from English speaking homes, so only 2% of our children have any Welsh at home, but it's teaching children bilingual skills.
"I think around the world it's well recognised that bilingualism is really beneficial for children."