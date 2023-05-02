Cardiff: Mother of fasting death son given hospital order
A mother who caused the death of her three-year-old son by fasting has been sent to hospital indefinitely.
Olabisi Abubakar, 42, was sectioned after police found her thin and dehydrated next to the body of Taiwo at their home in Cathays, Cardiff.
Cardiff Crown Court heard that she was a devout Pentecostal Christian who had fasted for many years.
On Friday, a jury found her not guilty by reason of insanity of a charge of manslaughter, and two of child cruelty.
Taiwo weighed just 9.8kg (1st 5lb) and had died of malnutrition and dehydration, Cardiff Crown Court was told during the trial.
His mother was said to have forced him to take part in fasting in an attempt to seek help from God during the Covid pandemic.
A jury heard that psychiatrist Dr Christina Tang assessed her following her arrest, and found that in the weeks leading up to police being called to the woman's flat she had been suffering paranoia and delusions.
She believed a neighbour had attacked her with a hammer and "pulled her into her grave".
Ms Abubakar believed she had then been "brought back to life by Jesus".
Dr Tang said she had experienced auditory hallucinations and a delusional belief God would save her from problems with her neighbour and coronavirus.