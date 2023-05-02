Coronation: Stereophonics singer Kelly Jones to attend
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones is to attend the King's coronation thanks to their links to the Prince's Trust.
He will join other guests connected to the King's charity, including singer Lionel Richie and magician Dynamo, at Westminster Abbey on Saturday
Stereophonics were supported by the trust before signing a record deal with a grant to help them buy new equipment so they could perform live.
The band have credited the Prince's Trust with "helping them to be heard".
The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, to help people aged 11-30 access jobs, education and training.
After forming in the village of Cwmaman of Rhondda Cynon Taf in 1992, Stereophonics became the first act signed by V2, the label set up by Virgin Records' founder Richard Branson.
They released their debut studio album Word Gets Around in 1997, and topped the charts with its follow-up, 1999's Performance And Cocktails.
The band have since released seven more number one albums including 2022's Oochya! and are known for the hits like Dakota, Just Looking, Maybe Tomorrow, C'est La Vie and Have A Nice Day.