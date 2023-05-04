King Charles coronation: Cardiff postbox hit with stickers
- Published
Welsh independence and republican stickers were plastered on a coronation postbox just hours after it was unveiled.
The Royal Mail postbox in Cardiff is one of four in the UK to be repainted to mark Saturday's coronation.
It has drawn criticism for its location - outside the Owain Glyndwr pub - named after the last native Welsh person to hold the title Prince of Wales.
The stickers have since been removed.
On Wednesday afternoon, stickers from pro-independence campaign group, CPD Cefn Hengoed Gweriniaeth Cymru (Republic of Wales), covered the words "Charles" and "Coronation" on the postbox.
During the night more stickers appeared on the box, with Yes Cymru, Wrexham Lager and Welsh Football Fans for Independence stickers placed to cover the coronation emblem.
Cardiff will be the centre of Wales' coronation celebrations on the weekend, with one public screening of the ceremony being held at Cardiff Castle and another of the subsequent concert taking place at Roald Dahl Plass.
The concert will feature opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel performing in Welsh, in addition to an appearance from Sir Tom Jones.
A "Not My King" protest will also take place on the city's streets, with people expected to gather by the statue of Aneurin Bevan on Queen Street from 12:30 BST before a march takes place.
It will be followed by a "big republican lunch" in Bute Park - a play on the name of the Big Coronation Lunches that communities have been encouraged to hold to mark the occasion.
Groups have been warned that under new laws to curb protests, which came into force on Wednesday, anyone found disrupting infrastructure such as roads, airports and railways will be dealt with swiftly and could face 12 months behind bars.
The Senedd's presiding officer Elin Jones has announced that she has turned down an invitation to attend the coronation alongside First Minister Mark Drakeford.
The Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd said on Thursday: "As a republican, I consider it is for others to celebrate a coronation."