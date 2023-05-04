Neath Port Talbot: Four charged with assaulting boy, 12
Two men and two teenagers have been charged with assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a park near a rugby club.
The boy was with friends when the attack happened in Parc y Werin, near Cwmgors Rugby Club in Neath Port Talbot in January.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault and making threats to kill, while a 29-year-old man has been charged with assault.
The two boys, aged 13 and 16, were also charged with assault.
The boys are due to appear at Swansea Magistrates Court on 28 June, while the men are scheduled to appear at the same court on 5 July.